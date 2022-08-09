Forsta Acquires HelloIgnite
Forsta, a provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, has acquired HelloIgnite, a collaboration platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Forsta will integrate HelloIgnite's crowdsourcing and innovation management technology onto its Human Experience platform, allowing companies to use HelloIgnite's services to collect feedback from consumers.
"As active users of HelloIgnite's crowdsourcing technology, we're no strangers to the impact that great ideas stemming from employees across all teams and levels within the organization can have on day-to-day business operations," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Forsta, in a statement. "Now, we can seamlessly integrate crowdsourcing tech for our enterprise [customer experience, employee experience] and market research firms globally. By tapping into crowdsourced insights and ideas, current and future Forsta customers will gain new perspectives and valuable thinking on ways to improve the human experiences of their audiences."
"At HelloIgnite, we pride ourselves on transforming the idea-to-initiative ;process for companies of all sizes, and we've seen the impact that this can have on a business' success," said Joel Morris, CEO of HelloIgnite, in a statement. "We're excited to join Forsta so that we can seamlessly integrate our solution onto the company's innovative, comprehensive HX platform."