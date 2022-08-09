Conductrics Adds Survey Capabilities to CX Optimization Platform

Conductrics, a digital experimentation and artificial intelligence company, has integrated customer surveying capabilities into its AB testing, experimentation, and optimization platform to enable customer experience (CX) professionals to use direct customer feedback as an integral part of their testing and optimization practices.

Conductrics Market Research integrates optimization with market research. Users can combine and use real-time insights from customer research with learnings from experimentation to improve their products and services.