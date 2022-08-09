Khoros Names New CEO
Khoros, a customer engagement software and services provider, has named Chris Tranquill its new CEO. Tranquill, who has been serving as the company's chief strategy officer, will succeed Jack Blaha, who now becomes a senior advisor.
Tranquill has spent more than 25 years in the customer experience (CX) industry. He co-founded and led Topbox, which was acquired by Khoros in 2020.
"I am honored to be appointed the next CEO of Khoros and proud to build on the foundation Jack has established at Khoros. At a time when customer experiences and consolidating technologies are so important, it's exciting to lead a company with the solution that helps brands interact with customers across every channel and empowers their teams to work more efficiently and with greater impact. At Khoros, our unified platform for omnichannel engagement helps brands create customers for life, and I'm excited to continue to deliver on our mission in this new role," Tranquill said in a statement.
Blaha joined Khoros as CEO in 2019. "It's been a privilege to lead Khoros through three transformative years and be a part of an incredibly talented team. Over the last 12 months, I've worked closely with Chris and am confident in his ability and leadership to take the organization to the next level. Khoros is a clear leader in the customer engagement market, and I look forward to seeing the team's continued success in the future," he said in a statement.
