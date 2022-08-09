Khoros Names New CEO

Khoros, a customer engagement software and services provider, has named Chris Tranquill its new CEO. Tranquill, who has been serving as the company's chief strategy officer, will succeed Jack Blaha, who now becomes a senior advisor.

Tranquill has spent more than 25 years in the customer experience (CX) industry. He co-founded and led Topbox, which was acquired by Khoros in 2020.