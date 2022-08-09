Leadspace Deepens Partnership with SalesIntel
Leadspace, a customer data platform provider, and SalesIntel, a provider of B2B contact data and company insights, have expanded their partnership to deliver even richer B2B profiles for sales and marketing teams to create territories, campaigns and account based marketing programs.
The expanded partnership enables access to SalesIntel's direct-dial, contact, and technographic data through the Leadspace platform and Leadspace Studio.
Leadspace customers can now save more than 50 percent of the costs of third-party data, including human-verified contacts, firmographics, and technographics.
"Companies large and small need and deserve complete and active profiles, but today many companies struggle to keep their profiles up to date and complete. We've worked with SalesIntel for several years, and this expansion in our partnership to include human-verified B2B contacts and technographic data in the Leadspace B2B graph is a testament to their being the leading vendor for the most affordable direct-dial and accurate contact data in the industry," said Alex Yoder, CEO of Leadspace, in a statement.
"At SalesIntel, we are committed to providing the best sales intelligence available for revenue teams of all sizes. Leadspace requires the highest-quality data to fuel their platform, so this partnership expansion comes naturally. We are honored to be a trusted provider," said Manoj Ramnani, CEO and founder of SalesIntel, in a statement.. "I am incredibly excited to see the impact of Leadspace users having quality data within their platform. With customers having access to accurate contact data and over 200 million technographic data points, they will be equipped with the most accurate insights so they can expand reach, grow pipeline, and increase close rates."
