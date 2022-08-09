Leadspace Deepens Partnership with SalesIntel

Leadspace, a customer data platform provider, and SalesIntel, a provider of B2B contact data and company insights, have expanded their partnership to deliver even richer B2B profiles for sales and marketing teams to create territories, campaigns and account based marketing programs.

The expanded partnership enables access to SalesIntel's direct-dial, contact, and technographic data through the Leadspace platform and Leadspace Studio.

Leadspace customers can now save more than 50 percent of the costs of third-party data, including human-verified contacts, firmographics, and technographics.