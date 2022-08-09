Cordial Integrates with Amperity, mParticle, and Segment

Cordial, a provider of cross-channel marketing and data management platforms, has integrated with Amperity, mParticle, and Segment.

With the enhanced integrations, Cordial helps companies streamline their real-time data, driving greater access to first-party customer insights, and offers a rich, personalized and unified experience across communication channels. Joint customers can transfer cross-channel engagement data from Cordial to customer data platforms (CDPs); bring contact, behavioral, and ecommerce event data from CDPs into Cordial; and turn to data partners for audience segments and profile enrichment.