Cordial Integrates with Amperity, mParticle, and Segment
Cordial, a provider of cross-channel marketing and data management platforms, has integrated with Amperity, mParticle, and Segment.
With the enhanced integrations, Cordial helps companies streamline their real-time data, driving greater access to first-party customer insights, and offers a rich, personalized and unified experience across communication channels. Joint customers can transfer cross-channel engagement data from Cordial to customer data platforms (CDPs); bring contact, behavioral, and ecommerce event data from CDPs into Cordial; and turn to data partners for audience segments and profile enrichment.
"Data powers our clients' performance and accelerates how they innovate and grow their businesses," said Rachel Bergman, chief revenue officer of Cordial, in a statement. "These seamless integrations were developed with best-in-class data and analytics partners to better serve our clients, enhance their customers' experiences, and deliver on our clients' overarching marketing goals."