Five9 Integrates with XSELL and Invoca

Cloud contact center solutions provider Five9 at its CX Summit this week unleashed integrations with XSELL Technologies, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence for contact center agent optimization, and Invoca, a provider of AI-powered conversation intelligence.

The XSELL integration brings together the XSELL Agent Experience powered by VoiceStream and the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center. The XSELL Agent Experience is available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, empowering customers to amplify top performer outcomes across their contact centers.

The Five9 platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually and provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI. XSELL’s AI-powered technology can identify and replicate specialized agent skill sets and then delivers AI-generated real time guidance to agents.

"We are delighted to bring the power of XSELL Agent Experience to Five9 CX Marketplace to support organizations in their pursuit of a better customer experience while delivering results that matter," said Matt Coughlin, founder and CEO of XSELL Technologies, in a statement. "Five9 is committed to delivering AI solutions that improve the customer and agent experience, and we are excited to work with partners like XSELL who want to build on our VoiceStream platform to deliver additional innovation and use cases with that same goal in mind," said Jake Butterbaugh, senior vice president of global partner sales at Five9, in a statement.

Invoca's integration connects data from digital marketing campaigns to sales conversations handled by contact center agents. It provides complete visibility into the entire customer journey, allowing marketers to analyze which marketing campaigns on Google or Facebook drove sales to the contact center.

Additionally, contact centers can intelligently prioritize and route callers in Five9 based on data from pre-call digital journeys captured by Invoca. With data from Invoca, agents using Five9 can understand what the caller was doing online before escalating to the voice channel for assistance. The agent can use this pre-call context to provide more tailored recommendations based on where digital friction occurs.