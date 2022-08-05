Spitch Updates Its Portfolio

Spitch.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, has updated its omnichannel conversational AI platform. The Spitch.ai Knowledge Base (KB) has been integrated with the company's Virtual Assistant technology. Additionally, Spitch.ai's Speech Analytics (SA) now include advanced reporting and business intelligence tools.

Other updates include multiparty conversation support for Speech Analytics for conference calls and calls transferred between agents in contact centers.Sentiment scoring, diarization, natural language processing, and summarization features are also now available.

"Deploying and managing the Spitch Knowledge Base has become even easier thanks to our low-code/no-code product philosophy as well as drag-and-drop user UI construction," said Piergiorgio Vittori, president and CEO of Spitch US, in a statement. "Minimal involvement, if any, of customer IT resources is required to get up and running. Our tiered structure of the new Knowledge Base product, including Tier 1 functionalities free of charge supplied with all the new Virtual Assistants implementations, makes smart business sense for customers with a range of needs."

With this update, it is now possible to manage FAQ content in the Knowledge Base to generate automatic replies to customer queries, use the KB in Agent Prompt mode, generate calendar prompts, and add fuzzy search results for virtual assistants to provide answers even when intents have been recognized with low confidence/probability.