Veritone Extends Partnership with AWS

Veritone, creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) platform, has extended its work with Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its media and entertainment customers.

Last year, Veritone joined the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative that helped content creators, rights holders, producers, and distributors identify industry-specific AWS capabilities and accelerate transformation. By continuing to support the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative, Veritone reaffirms its commitment to modernizing how companies produce, distribute, and ultimately monetize their content.

"Working in lockstep with AWS allows us to deliver the most current content production, management, and monetization tools, which help [media and entertainment] customers to overcome the challenges of processing digital content at greater speeds and depth with metaverse and Web3 activations," said Ryan Steelberg, president and co-founder of Veritone, in a statement. "Combining the power and scale of AWS along with our aiWARE technology, applications and services ensure that IP owners and content creators have a complete arsenal to create and maximize revenue opportunities regardless of where they exist or appear." "With Veritone, we can combine our skill sets and capabilities to offer a revolutionized way to create and monetize content no matter where creative workforces are located," said Chris Blandy, global leader of strategy and business development for media and entertainment at AWS, in a statement. "Leveraging Veritone's AI platform on AWS, content creators and distributors are unlocking new ways to monetize existing libraries and create more engaging programming. The demand for content is not slowing down, and having the ability to identify and access the right asset immediately is essential for meeting the demanding pace of production."

The Veritone portfolio of applications on AWS includes Digital Media Hub, Veriverse, Attribute, and Discovery.