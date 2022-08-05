Smarsh Certified for Enterprise Information Archive for Microsoft Teams

Smarsh, a provider of digital communications compliance and intelligence, has become a certified Enterprise Information Archive (EIA) provider for Microsoft Teams.

With this solution, customers in regulated industries will have their Teams data properly captured and available for regulatory and legal requests. It aligns with Microsoft support for new Teams features and enabled native capture; preserves context and threading for responding to regulatory and legal requests; defines lexicon policies to flag incoming content; and integrates with Smarsh Enterprise Archive, Digital Safe Archive, third-party archives, or other data lakes The solution provides cloud-to-cloud capture and on-premises capture.

"We are delighted to receive the Teams EIA Certification from Microsoft," said Goutam Nadella, chief product officer at Smarsh, in a statement. "It is a clear vote of confidence in the Smarsh Enterprise Capture and Archiving solution. I am incredibly excited about our collaboration with Microsoft in enabling regulated companies to stay ahead of the curve and ensure compliant use of tools such as Microsoft Teams."

"Now, more than ever, it's vital that companies leverage their communications data as a strategic asset. The Teams Export APIs enable businesses to ingest their Microsoft Teams data to their archive with high fidelity and through a single endpoint. This ensures customers can meet their compliance requirements to keep the business running while protecting data and other company assets," said Yaron Hezroni, principal group product manager for Teams Ecosystem at Microsoft, in a statement