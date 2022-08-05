Teikametrics Launches Flywheel 2.0

Teikametrics, providers of an optimization platform for sellers on Amazon and Walmart, has launched Flywheel 2.0, which now automatically optimizes keyword targets across multiple marketplaces.

Flywheel 2.0 delivers an artificial intelligence-powered targeting algorithm that automatically harvests top-performing keywords across sellers' marketplaces and then applies them everywhere the sellers' products appear. The automation solution dramatically increases the volume of performing keyword targets and continues to optimize performance holistically across sellers’ marketplaces dynamically.