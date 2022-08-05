Teikametrics Launches Flywheel 2.0
Teikametrics, providers of an optimization platform for sellers on Amazon and Walmart, has launched Flywheel 2.0, which now automatically optimizes keyword targets across multiple marketplaces.
Flywheel 2.0 delivers an artificial intelligence-powered targeting algorithm that automatically harvests top-performing keywords across sellers' marketplaces and then applies them everywhere the sellers' products appear. The automation solution dramatically increases the volume of performing keyword targets and continues to optimize performance holistically across sellers’ marketplaces dynamically.
"Sellers are looking to diversify across multiple marketplaces, but optimizing advertising on more than one marketplace at the same time adds complexity," said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, CEO and founder of Teikametrics, in a statement. "Our new AI-powered algorithm in Flywheel 2.0 solves for this by dynamically using the sellers' best-performing keywords across multiple marketplaces. As a result, we're giving multichannel sellers a big competitive advantage, especially for those launching on new channels like Walmart."