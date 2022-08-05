Insightsoftware Launches Logi Composer 7

insightsoftware, a provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, released Logi Composer 7 with several workflow improvements, including the ability to develop in a Windows environment.

Logi Composer offers completely customizable, low-code dashboards and interactive data visualizations. This allows users to build and customize analytics, turning data from multiple sources into visualizations that embed into existing applications.

"Businesses are experiencing explosive growth of data across multiple databases. It's outpacing what most teams can realistically manage, and it's no longer sustainable to work across BI applications. Data literacy also varies across functional teams, but this can be managed with the right tools and support," said Lee An Schommer, chief product officer of insightsoftware, in a statement. "Logi Composer is thoughtfully built to address these challenges by offering personalized self-service experience catered to users with different skill levels. This helps them easily understand, extract, and customize data all in one place, while giving them the confidence to contribute to key, strategic decision-making. This launch is a direct response to the needs and feedback from our customers, driven by the inevitable nature of the evolving workplace."

New features in Logi Composer 7 include the following: