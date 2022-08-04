Kibo Releases Subscription Management

Kibo, a provider of unified commerce solutions, today released Kibo Subscriptions Management, which empowers retailers to drive revenue streams from products and services offered on a subscription basis.

With Kibo Subscriptions Management, retailers can provide customers with convenient, ongoing, recurring subscriptions of frequently used products, such as cosmetics, pet food, or other household items.

Subscriptions can be leveraged by retailers to fuel the discovery of new products through curated boxes, where the retailer specifically chooses items that go into each package. With Kibo Subscriptions Management, retailers can offer customers access to exclusive VIP perks, such as special products and services on a subscription basis.