Kibo Releases Subscription Management
Kibo, a provider of unified commerce solutions, today released Kibo Subscriptions Management, which empowers retailers to drive revenue streams from products and services offered on a subscription basis.
With Kibo Subscriptions Management, retailers can provide customers with convenient, ongoing, recurring subscriptions of frequently used products, such as cosmetics, pet food, or other household items.
Subscriptions can be leveraged by retailers to fuel the discovery of new products through curated boxes, where the retailer specifically chooses items that go into each package. With Kibo Subscriptions Management, retailers can offer customers access to exclusive VIP perks, such as special products and services on a subscription basis.
"By adding native subscriptions capabilities to our composable commerce platform, we continue to allow our clients to rapidly accelerate their digital transformation initiatives," said Kibo's chief product and technology officer, Ram Venkataraman, in a statement. "Kibo Subscriptions Management will allow retailers to create the convenient, cost-saving experiences that shoppers crave."