LeanData Launches BookIt Appointment Scheduling App

LeanData, providers of a revenue orchestration platform, has released BookIt, which enables revenue teams to auto-qualify and auto-book meetings with inbound prospects visiting company websites.

Integrated with online calendars and marketing automation platforms, LeanData BookIt empowers prospects to immediately secure meetings

"As we've witnessed firsthand with our customers, BookIt not only accelerates lead conversions for sellers, but it also improves the buying experience for prospects," said Doug Bell, chief marketing officer of LeanData, in a statement. "BookIt is a natural extension of LeanData's revenue orchestration platform and further extends the competitive advantage of our customers in today's selling environment."

Companies can add BookIt to their marketing automation webforms to offer the convenience of scheduling automation to their prospects. Submissions are instantly routed via LeanData's drag-and-drop decision logic.

BookIt works with the leading marketing automation vendors, including Marketo, HubSpot, and Pardot and is fully integrated with both Google and Microsoft calendars.