Acquia Integrates Digital Asset Management (DAM) with Drupal

Acquia has integrated its digital asset management (DAM) solution, Acquia DAM (previously Widen DAM), with Drupal, allowing content authors to leverage Acquia DAM embed codes and manage versioning through the Media Library in Drupal.

Using the integration, content authors within the Drupal Media Library can directly access Acquia DAM and choose from multiple options to embed assets, including PDFs, videos, images, and more. Content authors can apply their Drupal Image Styles to their images embedded from the DAM system. Acquia DAM supports search engine optimization, responsive design, and accessibility requirements. In addition, it simplifies version control around certain assets, ensuring the latest version is used across digital properties powered by embed codes.

Within Acquia DAM, administrators control who has access to which assets for use in Drupal. They can also monitor asset use across the entire digital experience from within the DAM system.