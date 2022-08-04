Reltio's MDM Solution Is Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Reltio, a cloud-native master data management (MDM) company, has made its Reltio Connected Data Platform available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft's Azure cloud environment.

The Reltio Connected Data Platform creates a single source of trusted data.

"At Reltio, we believe your business will deliver better outcomes with clean, easily consumed, real-time data. Reltio has been cloud-native from the start, and we're making it even easier for our customers migrating to the cloud by expanding our offering via Microsoft Azure," said Manish Sood, founder and chief technology officer of Reltio, in a statement. "Reltio uniquely brings the power of big data, machine learning, and connected graph technology to unlock the value of data to help deliver on business outcomes."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manager of Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft, in a statement. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Reltio Connected Data Platform reach more customers and markets."