HUMAN Security Integrates with Ping Identity's DaVinci
HUMAN Security (formerly White Ops), a provider of technology to prevent bot attacks and fraud, has integrated with Ping Identity leveraging PingOne's DaVinci no-code identity orchestration service.
The partnership will unite PingOne DaVinci orchestration capabilities with the Human Connector API to make real-time bot-or-not decisions within user sessions, allowing for authentication of human users and access-denied triggers for malicious bots or automated invalid traffic.
HUMAN joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program.
"Knowing who's real is fundamental to the integrity of the internet, and it's important that we provide friction to sophisticated bots and automated attackers, not humans," said HUMAN Co-Founder and CEO Tamer Hassan in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Ping Identity in their mission to provide human users with digital experiences that are secure, seamless and safeguarded by modern defense–a multilayered approach built on internet visibility, network effect, and disruptions."
"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, senior vice president of product management at Ping Identity, in a statement. "Our partnership with HUMAN leverages PingOne DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."