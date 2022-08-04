HUMAN Security Integrates with Ping Identity's DaVinci

HUMAN Security (formerly White Ops), a provider of technology to prevent bot attacks and fraud, has integrated with Ping Identity leveraging PingOne's DaVinci no-code identity orchestration service.

The partnership will unite PingOne DaVinci orchestration capabilities with the Human Connector API to make real-time bot-or-not decisions within user sessions, allowing for authentication of human users and access-denied triggers for malicious bots or automated invalid traffic.

HUMAN joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program.