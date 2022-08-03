Adobe Launches Learning Manager

Adobe today released Adobe Learning Manager, a cloud-based, digital learning application that helps companies roll out artificial intelligence-driven personalized learning journeys to their customers, partners, and employees.

"With integrations into Adobe Experience Cloud applications such as Adobe Experience Manager Sites, Adobe Marketo Engage, and Adobe Commerce, Adobe Learning Manager is reshaping the total experience landscape by delivering a unified solution that drives personalized learning at scale," said ;Priyank Shrivastava, a product marketing leader at Adobe, in a blog post.

With Learning Manager and Experience Manager Sites, organizations can use low-code/no-code tools and drag-and-drop components to embed learning content and journeys into their web experiences. Organizations looking to monetize their training and certification programs by selling to their customers and partners can now do so with Adobe Commerce integration.

Learning Manager helps marketing teams create hyper-personalized campaigns that share informational, training, and promotional content related to the topics customers are browsing on the learning portal. They can trigger additional campaigns to re-engage dormant users and nudge them to complete ongoing trainings or access new learning content.