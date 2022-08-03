eDesk Releases WhatsApp Business Integration

eDesk has integrated its e-commerce customer support platform with WhatsApp Business.

The WhatsApp Business integration with eDesk enables retailers to centrally manage all their customer support, at scale, from one unified inbox.

For sellers using WhatsApp Business, their customers can now contact them with WhatsApp. Agents can prioritize, assign and reply to all their WhatsApp messages from the eDesk mailbox.