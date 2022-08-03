-->
  • August 3, 2022

eDesk Releases WhatsApp Business Integration

eDesk has integrated its e-commerce customer support platform with WhatsApp Business.

The WhatsApp Business integration with eDesk enables retailers to centrally manage all their customer support, at scale, from one unified inbox.

For sellers using WhatsApp Business, their customers can now contact them with WhatsApp. Agents can prioritize, assign and reply to all their WhatsApp messages from the eDesk mailbox.

"We're thrilled to announce the WhatsApp Business integration today, allowing retailers to utilize eDesk's platform to adapt to new challenges and provide excellent support to their customers on the messaging platforms they use the most. At a point in time where customer retention has become critical for the survival of online businesses, this integration will enable brands to leverage new channels to engage their customers," said Dermot O'Connor, eDesk's CEO, in a statement.

