DISQO Launches Outcomes Lift

Customer experience (CX) intelligence platform provider DISQO today launched Outcomes Lift, a product for measuring the impact of cross-platform advertising campaigns on marketing funnel outcomes

Outcomes Lift provides advertisers increased visibility into the entire customer experience journey, from search to e-commerce transactions.

DISQO's CX intelligence platform passively measures more than 1 billion customer journey touchpoints monthly.

"Outcomes Lift illuminates the pervasive blindspots that existed even before the deprecation of cookies and other outdated identifiers," said Stephen Jepson, executive vice president of avertising effectiveness at DISQO, in a statement. "Our Brand and Outcomes Lift products are setting the bar in ad measurement because, rather than stitching together workarounds from incomplete data sources, we've invited people to share their experiences passively and directly through our platform."