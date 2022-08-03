Lytics Launches Private Instance and Private Cloud on Google Cloud

Lytics, a customer data platform provider, has launched Lytics Private Instance and Lytics Private Cloud on Google Cloud.

A full set of features are available as part of the Lytics platform, ranging from data pipeline and profile management, and audience exploration, creation, and activation, to be deployed inside customers' Google Cloud environments.

For companies with strict compliance requirements, having Lytics Private Instance available on Google Cloud offers a fully-managed instance of the Lytics CDP on dedicated resources. For organizations in regulated industries like financial services and healthcare, Lytics Private Cloud offers a full deployment of the Lytics CDP in businesses' own instances of Google Cloud, as a single tenant.