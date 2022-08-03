Thryv Adds Google Business Messages Integration

Thryv Holdings has integrated its small business communications platform with Google's Business Messages.

Thryv is a partner of Google's Business Messages, a mobile conversational channel that combines entry points on Google Maps, Search and brand websites.

Google's Business Messages integrates within Thryv's real-time, centralized inbox, which allows businesses to have a single thread of communication rather than relying on pockets of data located in individual applications.

"Rapid expansion of communication technologies has helped usher in a new era of communication when it comes to customer service for businesses," said Ryan Cantor, chief product officer of Thryv, in a statement. "But only businesses with robust customer service teams and constant availability are benefiting from these advances...Thryv's integration with Google's Business Messages helps small businesses benefit from said advancements too. These local businesses don't have to decide between losing revenue and running their business. The 2020s will continue to be about small business cloud adoption, and we will be there along the way with product updates to support our small business customers."