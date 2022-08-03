Klaviyo Partners with Shopify

Klaviyo, a customer platform provider, has partnered with Shopify, a provider of internet infrastructure for e-commerce.

As part of the partnership, Klaviyo will now serve as the recommended email solution partner for Shopify Plus. In addition, Klaviyo will receive early access to Shopify development features.

Klaviyo's customer platform unifies customer journey data in one solution and makes this data accessible and actionable.

Klaviyo's software also integrates with leading ecommerce platforms like Magento, BigCommerce, Stripe, and WooCommerce and more than 220 merchant apps.

"Our goal has always been to understand our customers (and their biggest challenges) and build the most-loved product that solves those challenges," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. "Partnerships with leading platforms like Shopify that share our values and mission are crucial to how we help solve those challenges creators and brands face. We're excited about what this continued partnership represents for our customers." "Klaviyo is a shining example of the outsized impact Shopify's app and partner ecosystem can have on the next generation of commerce solutions for independent brands," said Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, in a statement. "Klaviyo has become invaluable to hundreds of thousands of merchants to help them better understand their customers and engage them in highly personalized ways across so many touchpoints. Klaviyo's success has been astounding, and we're excited to take this next step in our already robust partnership to make it even easier for Shopify merchants to grow their businesses."

Klaviyo has been part of the Shopify ecosystem since 2017.