Sprout Social Adds Instagram Reels to Video Management Functionality

Sprout Social has integrated Instagram Reels into its video management platform.

With publishing, engagement and reporting capabilities, this latest integration allows users to plan and publish Instagram Reels, see and respond to incoming mentions and comments, and provide automated, presentation-ready reports on content strategies.

"Short-form video has rapidly grown in popularity and is now a key focus for many of our customers," said Ryan Barretto, president of Sprout Social, in a statement. "With the emergence of new platforms and features that prioritize short-form content, consumers are increasingly more drawn to authentic and off-the-cuff videos. We are thrilled to bring Instagram Reels into our product so that brands can maximize their content across networks and refine new means of engagement that are critical to both long-term social and business success."