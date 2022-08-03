mParticle Acquires AI Startup Vidora
mParticle, a provider of customer data infrastructure, has acquired Vidora, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered personalization platform for customer data. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The combined offering will blend customer engagement and analytics tools with predictive and prescriptive AI modeling capabilities. Teams will be able to enhance customer context with AI, creating rich attributes around predicted spend, churn risk, next-best-action, most likely next purchase, and more.
"Teams need to do more with less and we believe that begins by doing better with data," said mParticle CEO Michael Katz in a statement. "By incorporating AI into the data layer, teams can improve the value they get out of their customer data, their data pipelines, and their customer engagement toolset. The end result is unmatched performance without sacrificing scale."
"The world is quickly changing. A first-party data strategy is now more important than ever. And AI should be at the core," said Vidora CEO Alex Holub in a statement. "When we started Vidora, we were fanatical about making AI models accessible and self-service for business users. We couldn't be more excited to join forces with mParticle to expand our impact and help the world's most innovative brands deliver the best customer experiences with data and AI."