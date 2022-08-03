mParticle Acquires AI Startup Vidora

mParticle, a provider of customer data infrastructure, has acquired Vidora, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered personalization platform for customer data. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined offering will blend customer engagement and analytics tools with predictive and prescriptive AI modeling capabilities. Teams will be able to enhance customer context with AI, creating rich attributes around predicted spend, churn risk, next-best-action, most likely next purchase, and more.