Fashion Brands Top Social Media Influencer Mentions

HypeAuditor, providers of an analytics platform for influencer marketing, found that fashion and retail companies are leveraging influencer marketing on Instagram most frequently.

Of the 10 companies that are most engaged with influencers on social media, nine belong to fashion and retail industries, with Target, Amazon, and Shein topping the list. Netflix, the only non-fashion brand, came in at number 8.

With an estimated 2 billion monthly users and an overall highly-engaged audience, it is no surprise that companies have consistently turned to Instagram to raise awareness for and promote their brands among a wide range of consumers.

Keeping consistent with its performance in 2021, Target topped the list with more than 12,000 unique influencers mentioning it on Instagram in the past six months. Females make up 83 percent of Target's influencers, with the retailer tapping creators like Olympic Gold Medalist Sunisa Lee and Love is Blind star Lauren Speed-Hamilton to promote its products.

Following the big-box retailer on the list was Amazon, having been mentioned by roughly 7,800 influencers. Many posts were either dedicated to the e-commerce retailer's annual Prime Day or influencers' curated list of Amazon must-have products, as seen in posts made by TikTok stars Madeleine White and Kat Stickler.

Shein, which has been widely known for its popularity among social media content creators, was third on the list, with slightly fewer trhan 7,100 influencers mentioning it. Raking in slightly fewer than 11,000 unique influencers in the full year 2021, and 45,700 mentions, Shein is already on track to surpass last year's performance.

Following is the total reach, number of followers, and mentions for each of the top 10, ranked by the number of unique influencers mentioning them (including both paid and organic mentions):