Reputation Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power BI

Reputation, a provider of reputation experience management (RXM), isl integrating customer sentiment and feedback data into Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power BI via PowerApps. The Reputation Connector for Dynamics 365 is now available in Microsoft AppSource.

Microsoft is the first major technology partner under The RepNetwork, Reputation's new partner program.

Organizations that use both Reputation and Microsoft can now connect their marketing, sales, and business intelligence tools with Reputation data, allowing them to store business data and customer feedback in one central location.