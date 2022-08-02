Reputation Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power BI
Reputation, a provider of reputation experience management (RXM), isl integrating customer sentiment and feedback data into Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power BI via PowerApps. The Reputation Connector for Dynamics 365 is now available in Microsoft AppSource.
Microsoft is the first major technology partner under The RepNetwork, Reputation's new partner program.
Organizations that use both Reputation and Microsoft can now connect their marketing, sales, and business intelligence tools with Reputation data, allowing them to store business data and customer feedback in one central location.
"Microsoft is the cornerstone of the technology stack for many large organizations, so we are delighted to provide our clients with the ability to uncover deeper customer insights by integrating customer sentiment data from Reputation into Dynamics 365," said Brent Nixon, Reputation's chief ecosystem officer, in a statement. "This first iteration of the app is for the healthcare industry, but we're excited to roll out these capabilities for all industries as part of our ever-evolving collaboration with Microsoft."
"Combined with Dynamics 365, Reputation allows our customers to get the full picture of customer sentiment data and operationalize patient feedback to improve overall experience and deliver business outcomes," said Toby Bowers, general manager of industry, apps, and data marketing at Microsoft, in a statement.