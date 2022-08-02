Cresta Expands Its Real-Time Intelligence Platform

Cresta, a provider of real-time intelligence for the contact center, today unveiled its expanded Real-Time Intelligence Platform, a portfolio of artificial intelligence-powered products to improve contact center efficiency and effectiveness.

"Contact centers are the front door for customer interaction, and business leaders are increasingly turning to AI to understand those customer conversations to drive business strategy and action," said Zayd Enam, CEO and co-founder of Cresta, in a statement. "However, we've noticed that platform fragmentation has become the top pain point preventing them from truly realizing this vision. Our Real-Time Intelligence platform helps businesses conquer this challenge by delivering a holistic and deeply integrated platform that rapidly layers into any existing contact center. This modular and integrated approach closes the gap between insight and action, empowering teams to achieve superhuman visibility, insight, and action on every conversation."

Along with major enhancements to Cresta's Agent Assist and Director products, this release marks the introduction of Cresta Insights, a tool for helping leaders understand customer conversations in real time, and Cresta Chatbot, which helps contact centers identify and automate high-value chatbot use cases.

Cresta's Real-Time Intelligence Platform now includes the following:

Cresta Insights, which helps businesses leaders understand conversational data and drive business strategy and action. Insights uses real-time conversation analysis to offer a deeper understanding of customer behaviors, emerging customer trends, competitive landscape, product gaps, and more.

Cresta Agent Assist, which has been updated with Auto Summarization and Auto Note Taking, which remove tedious post-call tasks and improve disposition accuracy by automating 100 percent of call notes and summaries in real time.

Major improvements to Knowledge Assist and Guided Workflows, which use the context of the conversation to recommend the best articles and workflows to help agents solve customer questions.

Cresta Director, an AI-powered console that provides full visibility into customer interactions and helps managers deliver coaching and quality assurance. With the Summer Release, Cresta offers scorecards and personalized coaching plans in a single workflow. Managers can evaluate conversations and develop personalized coaching plans with notes, snippets, and coaching metrics that can be shared with agents.

Live Assist, which lets managers and agents communicate freely through an embedded messaging experience that integrates directly into Microsoft Teams and Slack.

Cresta Opera,a new capability within Cresta Director that gives users a no-code interface to build and deploy AI-based coaching.

Cresta Chatbot, which empowers businesses to create self-service chatbots that resolve customer needs without having to talk to an agent. Using Cresta Insights, companies can identify the highest-value automation opportunities and develop field-tested chatbots that are backed by agent activity data from top performers.