IRI Merges with NPD Group
Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) and The NPD Group have merged to create a technology, analytics, and data provider that offers a view of consumer behavior and total retail purchasing and consumption trends across a broad range of industries.
Together, IRI and NPD have deep sector knowledge, data assets, and strategic retail relationships in more than 20 industries, including consumer packaged goods, softlines, hardlines, beauty, technology, foodservice, and food consumption. The company's insight capabilities will be powered by the Liquid Data technology and data visualization platform.
"We are thrilled to merge our two great companies and create an even stronger organization together," said Kirk Perry, president and CEO of IRI, in a statement. "Our combination sets a new standard, raising the bar for innovative technology, rich insights, and data-driven advisory services across industries. As one company, our world-class team will offer a total store read and greater share of consumer wallets and stomachs. The possibilities for our clients, our people, and our company are endless."
"Today marks an important milestone for our company and the industry. Our combined company is best-positioned to support our wide variety of retailer and manufacturer clients around the world with comprehensive and powerful insights to help them navigate the continually evolving consumer landscape," added Tod Johnson, chairman of the board of directors of IRI, in a statement. "We look forward to realizing the immense value this combination stands to create for our clients, employees, and partners."