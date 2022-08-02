IRI Merges with NPD Group

Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) and The NPD Group have merged to create a technology, analytics, and data provider that offers a view of consumer behavior and total retail purchasing and consumption trends across a broad range of industries.

Together, IRI and NPD have deep sector knowledge, data assets, and strategic retail relationships in more than 20 industries, including consumer packaged goods, softlines, hardlines, beauty, technology, foodservice, and food consumption. The company's insight capabilities will be powered by the Liquid Data technology and data visualization platform.