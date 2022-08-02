Contentgine Adds AI in Content Indication Platform 2.0

Contentgine, a provider of content-based marketing technology, has launched artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities for its Content Indication Platform (CIP) to uncover greater content consumption insights. The online SaaS platform enables marketing and sales professionals to use first-party content consumption metrics to prioritize and expand target account lists and connect with prospects.

"Customers rely on us for smarter and unique content-based insights that lead to better sales results," said Tim Ribich, vice president of product management at Contentgine, in a statement. "This next iteration of CIP continues to raise the bar to a higher standard of purchasing intent, helping organizations achieve a greater return on investment for their demand generation and account-based marketing strategies to win meetings and close new business."

Contentgine customers can now view a signal location map to geographically pinpoint where specific accounts' content engagement activity is most prominent. A new user interface helps filter account and content insights to provide additional views of data sets organized by industry, company size, revenue, location, and intent score.

The platform also can now extract meaningful words and phrases across the Contentree B2B library and then aggregate the results by frequency and engagement. This includes pain points and buying considerations for in-market accounts that can be used to personalize outreach and tailor messaging to specific accounts. It also provides insight into common messaging from high-performance assets within a category that can inform current and future content marketing strategies.

CIP delivers first-party data coupled with precise purchasing intent signaled by the propensity of individuals researching specific solutions across various vendors. Through assorted data slices, Contentgine clients can identify account purchasing committees, where they are located, their specific inquiries, and the amount of engagement with their own content and competitive content assets.

CIP uses AI and machine learning to deliver advanced market intelligence by analyzing 100 million quarterly engagements with Contentree's more than 500,000 case studies, white papers, and eBooks. The platform identifies first-party content consumption patterns of tens of millions of professionals across more than 500 specific product categories.