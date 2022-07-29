UJET Names CDW a CDP

UJET, a contact center platform provider, has named CDW a Certified Delivery Partner (CDP), enabling CDW to offer and deploy UJET and Google Cloud's cloud contact center solution globally.

"UJET CDPs are carefully selected and rigorously trained to ensure our customers get the best experience possible," said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer of UJET, in a statement. "As demand for our AI-powered contact center technology continues to surge, adding CDW as a CDP positions us to enable more enterprises to transform and elevate how they serve customers through our technology."

"Consumers expect great customer service and want faster resolution to their issue," said Andrew Cadwell, vice president of digital velocity at CDW, in a statement. "Our deep industry sector knowledge and elite technical expertise come together in our Intelligent Customer Experience (ICX) practice to provide midsize and enterprise customers a partner they can trust and rely on to implement solutions that deliver improved business outcomes quickly and with high customer satisfaction."