Neustar Partners with Adverity for Marketing Measurement
Neustar, a TransUnion company, is partnering with integrated data platform provider Adverity to enable marketers to connect all of their data to help improve their marketing and brand performance.
This partnership will help companies measure marketing performance across disparate online and offline channels, including the walled garden and television ecosystems. It enables Neustar to leverage Adverity Connect's automated data integrations and data management capabilities for advanced marketing analytics modeling powered by Neustar Optimizer.
"Data management is a critical first step in the journey to data-driven marketing," said Mike Finnerty, senior vice president of global services at Neustar, in a statement. "By partnering with Adverity, our clients can now easily organize and structure their marketing data and then use that data for advanced marketing analytics, saving significant time in the process."
"To have such a powerful, shared goal in making data more accessible and usable is really exciting for us," said Alexander Igelsböck, CEO and co-founder of Adverity, in a statement. "This partnership with Neustar will allow us to continue bringing new and cutting-edge data and analytical capabilities to the marketing industry as we see more and more data growth in the space."