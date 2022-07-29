Neustar Partners with Adverity for Marketing Measurement

Neustar, a TransUnion company, is partnering with integrated data platform provider Adverity to enable marketers to connect all of their data to help improve their marketing and brand performance.

This partnership will help companies measure marketing performance across disparate online and offline channels, including the walled garden and television ecosystems. It enables Neustar to leverage Adverity Connect's automated data integrations and data management capabilities for advanced marketing analytics modeling powered by Neustar Optimizer.