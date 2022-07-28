Capacity Launches SaaS Automation Platform

Capacity, providers of a conversational artificial intelligence-powered automation platform, has launched a support automation platform for deflecting about 90 percent of customer support requests and automating complex workflows.

Capacity helps companies provide answers to frequently asked questions, reducing helpdesk support tickets by intercepting questions and providing immediate responses. Its advanced robotic processing automation also reduces manual and repetitive workflows. Capacity offers encryption, complete data privacy, and is GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 compliant.