Capacity Launches SaaS Automation Platform
Capacity, providers of a conversational artificial intelligence-powered automation platform, has launched a support automation platform for deflecting about 90 percent of customer support requests and automating complex workflows.
Capacity helps companies provide answers to frequently asked questions, reducing helpdesk support tickets by intercepting questions and providing immediate responses. Its advanced robotic processing automation also reduces manual and repetitive workflows. Capacity offers encryption, complete data privacy, and is GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 compliant.
"Software doesn't take holidays or weekends off, and users need help when they need it, not just during convenient business hours," said David Karandish, CEO of Capacity, in a statement. "With Capacity's software automation platform, SaaS companies are able to provide a seamless customer experience while giving support staff a break."