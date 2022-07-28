Chargebee Launches Summer 2022 Product Release

Chargebee, a subscription management platform provider, today launched its Summer 2022 Product Release. The centerpiece of the release is Chargebee Retention, formerly Brightback, Chargebee Receivables, formerly numberz, and RevRec, formerly RevLock, all acquired by Chargebee in the past 18 months.

Chargebee Retention allows businesses to focus on keeping the customers they already have, customize cancellation experiences with offers geared toward continuing the customer relationship, and test personalized retention-magnet strategies to minimize voluntary churn and strengthen customer lifetime value.

Chargebee Receivables helps businesses improve cash flow management by automating accounts receivable workflows and proactively engage with customers on predicted payment failure to minimize involuntary churn and increase customer retention.

The new Chargebee Entitlements helps companies upsell to customers, value-test and experiment with packaging and pricing options, better control feature launches with roll-outs to small subsets of customers, and go to market faster.

"We've spent months engaging with our customers, learning the ins and outs of their businesses, and working with them to determine what types of tools they want and need to face their current challenges head-on," said John Pearce, vice president of product management at Chargebee, in a statement. "In those conversations, the focus almost always homed in on retaining customers, building long-lasting customer relationships, and understanding how Chargebee can help businesses monetize their existing customer base. Chargebee Retention, Chargebee Receivables, and Chargebee Entitlements are a direct result of our findings and our desire to give our customers exactly what they need to build and scale their businesses, even in these trying times."

Chargebee's Summer 2022 Product Release also includes in-app purchase management, multi-entity management, integration with PandaDoc to manage quote-based subscription workflows, a RevRec integration that helps businesses recognize revenue in local currency, and RevRec's ASC 606 expense recognition.