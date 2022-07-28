airSlate Acquires DocHub

airSlate, a provider of document workflow and automation solutions, has acquired online PDF editor and document signing platform provider DocHub, complementing its document workflow automation platform, which includes pdfFiller, airSlate, signNow, and US Legal Forms. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The best people to grow a company or a product are the teams that are the most passionate about the problems they are solving," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder of airSlate, in a statement. "We see this dedication in DocHub and their focus on the integration into the Google Workspace Marketplace. We are happy to welcome them into the airSlate organization and to bring new ideas and innovations to PDF, e-signature, and workflow solutions."

"airSlate's extensive go-to-market expertise and proven product adoption success show us they are the ideal partner to help us accelerate the growth of our customer base and product roadmap," said Chris Devor, CEO and founder of DocHub, in a statement. "We're excited to join the airSlate family to discover many interesting use cases and new technologies that will complement our existing product portfolios and satisfy our customers for the long term."