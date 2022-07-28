ARInsights Enhances Event Manager Solution

ARInsights, provider of a cloud-based platform for managing analyst relations programs, has added to its Event Manager solution with a Scheduling Assistant tool for coordinating meetings.

With Event Manager, available as an add-on module to ARchitect, companies can schedule meetings, invite participants, generate meeting materials, and track interactions from a single platform. And, with the new calendar view, part of the Scheduling Assistant, users can see which time slots are available, for whom and where.

Additional enhancements to Event Manager include the ability to designate multiple meeting areas within an event room, assign participants to those locations at various times, and be alerted when all meeting areas are filled.