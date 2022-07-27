Boost.ai Partners with Faye

Boost.ai, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, and Faye, a developer of integrated customer experience (CX) solutions, are partnering to create data-rich, intelligent automations.

"At Faye, we're passionate about helping our clients develop enriching customer experiences. By partnering with Boost.ai, we are able to provide our clients with cutting-edge AI products that will take their customer experience to the next level," said Sarah Hurd, vice president of product and marketing at Faye, in a statement. "We are thrilled about the partnership with Boost.ai because of their ground-breaking product innovation and exceptionally talented team."

"The nature of work has fundamentally changed, and many businesses are not prepared to handle the impact this will have on customers. Alongside Faye, we're able to help organizations retool the way they support their employees and serve their customers, by using cutting-edge technology to create unique and powerful efficiencies," said Michael Rogers, vice president of partnerships at boost.ai, in a statement. "Our platform was built with partners in mind, and working closely with Faye and their immensely successful approach to delivering success with leading CX solutions is an ideal scenario for us and our mutual customer."