HUMAN and PerimeterX Merge

HUMAN Security (formerly White Ops), a provider of technology for safeguarding enterprises from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, is merging with PerimeterX, a provider of solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information. The two companies will operate under the HUMAN name.

"The merger of these great companies brings together two exceptional teams of humans to accelerate the vision for our Human Defense Platform and to solve some of the most important security challenges for the internet," said HUMAN CEO and Co-Founder Tamer Hassan in a statement. "Together, we will deliver on our shared purpose of disrupting the economics of cybercrime, and we will offer enhanced protection for our combined global customers with an unparalleled modern defense strategy."

"The PerimeterX mission has been to protect the apps that power our daily lives with a portfolio of comprehensive application protection solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information on the web. With HUMAN's vision and successful approach to modern defense safeguarding enterprises and internet platforms from attacks, it's clear that we should be allies," said Omri Iluz, PerimeterX's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "With the combined companies' mission-focused teams, industry-leading products, and complementary technology, we're going to be an unstoppable force against cybercriminals."