BigCommerce Achieves SOC 1 and SOC 2 Certification

BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, has completed SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance audits and been certified for protecting its customers' sensitive information.

Completing these certifications affirms BigCommerce's data and information security practices, policies and procedures for handling financial and other data meet the SOC trust principles criteria for security, availability and confidentiality as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Its security procedures have been formally reviewed by a verified, independent third party.