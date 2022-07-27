BigCommerce Achieves SOC 1 and SOC 2 Certification
BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, has completed SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance audits and been certified for protecting its customers' sensitive information.
Completing these certifications affirms BigCommerce's data and information security practices, policies and procedures for handling financial and other data meet the SOC trust principles criteria for security, availability and confidentiality as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Its security procedures have been formally reviewed by a verified, independent third party.
"At BigCommerce, the security, availability, and confidentiality of our merchants' data is of the utmost importance," said Brian Dhatt, chief technology officer at BigCommerce, in a statement. "With our SOC certifications, BigCommerce has set a high standard for what it means to be entrusted with protecting our customers' information. We are committed to transparency into how we protect our customers’ information."