Zuora Launches Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake

Zuora, provider of a cloud-based subscription management platform, in partnership with data cloud platforms provider Snowflake, has launched Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake to analyze data from multiple sources to nurture and monetize ongoing customer relationships and accelerate recurring revenue.

By combining data from Zuora with their preferred business intelligence (BI) solutions, Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake will identify macro trends and predict subscribers at risk of churn or ready to upgrade.

"Especially in today's market environment, budgets can unexpectedly change and companies must be able to rapidly iterate based on subscribers' behaviors and preferences," said Shakir Karim, vice president of product managementfor platform at Zuora, in a statement. "By partnering to offer Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake, companies will be able to access a near-real-time data pipeline to help boost their success in the subscription economy, which would otherwise take multiple engineers and data scientists to build and maintain."

Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake can combine data from multiple systems, including CRM, enterprise resource planning, customer success, and support, into a 360-degree customer journey on a single dashboard.

Zuora Secure Data Share for Snowflake includes the following:

Managed Warehouse: Allows companies to access their Zuora data within Snowflake to join with data from other solutions.

Managed Pipeline: An automated change-driven data stream to Snowflake, which syncs most data in less than 10 minutes.