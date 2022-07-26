Alida Adds Customer Journeys in TXM's Summer 22 Release
Alida today launched its Summer 2022 product release, bringing Alida's new Customer Journeys product and 15 new features to the Total Experience Management (TXM) platform.
"Today's release further strengthens Alida's product portfolio and platform infrastructure, solidifying our place as a leader in the customer experience (CX) industry," said Riaz Raihan, president of products and engineering at Alida, in a statement. "With Alida's new Customer Journeys, organizations can pinpoint customer feedback at all critical touch points and monitor performance to deliver better end-to-end experiences."
The Summer 2022 product release allows customers to do the following:
- Integrate or collect data using the Alida TXM platform and then monitor metrics for each key engagement between customers and the business;
- Build sophisticated customer journeys, view key metrics, and identify areas that need attention;
- Make informed recommendations to drive end-to-end positive experiences for customers;
- Create configurable dashboards from Touchpoint data and analyze millions of data points on customer feedback and interactions;
- Capture demographic insights from broader audiences and use the data for personalization and more targeted branded content;
- Use counts from multiple choice questions with additional survey conditions in Surveys and Insight Communities to create advanced survey logic and segments;
- Select a role-based dashboard on the Mobile Appas a default report and set up notifications for relevant metrics changes;
- Star the most important Surveys and Dashboards in the Mobile App and view them in a new Favorites page;
- Interpret open-end responses via Text Analytics with Survey Dashboards' One-Click Wizard;
- Identify and manage the root causes behind customer sentiment on review sites or social media channels using Social Reviews, now powered by Text Analytics;
- Use new options in Insights Community and Surveys to implement images as the survey background, align headers, change opacity, and more;
- Build newsletters with Hubs' controls for branding and design, duplicate newsletters, and assign multiple users to deploy existing newsletters as templates;
- Gain more granular control for Touchpoint activities;
- Manage large groups of users in the Alida platform with a CSV upload;
- Clone reports and their configurations on Surveys to deploy recurring research activities and leverage existing activities as templates;
- Design curated lists of participants on Video Discussions based on filters and send them automated calendar invites for interviews;
- Use the Touchpoint Software Development Kit (SDK) for integration with apps and deployment of Touchpoint activities; and
- Get support for multiple languages on the Mobile App, which automatically detects device language and translates all non-user generated content in English, French, Spanish, or German.