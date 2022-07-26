Alida Adds Customer Journeys in TXM's Summer 22 Release

Alida today launched its Summer 2022 product release, bringing Alida's new Customer Journeys product and 15 new features to the Total Experience Management (TXM) platform.

"Today's release further strengthens Alida's product portfolio and platform infrastructure, solidifying our place as a leader in the customer experience (CX) industry," said Riaz Raihan, president of products and engineering at Alida, in a statement. "With Alida's new Customer Journeys, organizations can pinpoint customer feedback at all critical touch points and monitor performance to deliver better end-to-end experiences."

The Summer 2022 product release allows customers to do the following: