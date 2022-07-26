Observe.AI Adds SOC 2 and PCI DSS Certifications

Observe.AI, provider of a workforce platform for contact centers, has expanded its compliance certifications to include System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) Level 1.

"Keeping customer information safe, secure, and private is a top priority for us. Adding these two certifications reinforces our commitment to safeguarding data in accordance with the most stringent industry standards and best practices," said Swapnil Jain, CEO and co-founder of Observe.AI, in a statement. "What's more, security for us goes beyond ensuring our platform meets industry benchmarks. It's a core use case for our industry-leading conversation intelligence solution and innovations in QA and agent coaching. We provide a fully auditable trail of interaction data that empowers our customers to achieve 100 percent compliance monitoring and expertly avoid risk."

Observe.AI's compliance solutions for contact centers include Selective Redaction, which uses deep neural networks to iredact sensitive customer information, and Auto QA, adaptive automation that transforms QA visibility to detect compliance issues.

"Our latest research shows contact centers continue to face challenges that increase data vulnerability, including over-reliance on manual processes, tool juggling, and minimal oversight of customer interactions. The best security strategy eliminates avoidable risks while embedding trust and transparency at every conceivable level across technologies, processes, and people," Jain said. "This is a must-have for brands to nurture long-term loyalty from consumers."

In addition to SOC 2 and PCI DSS, Observe.AI is also compliance-certified for Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, the California Consumer Privacy Act, and ISO 27001.