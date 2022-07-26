Smart Bug Media Partners with Klaviyo

SmartBug Media has expanded its focus on comprehensive, client-centered solutions through the Klaviyo Technology partner ecosystem.

By using martech tools in the Klaviyo ecosystem, SmartBug partners in the e-commerce space can personalize the customer journey from the moment someone lands on their websites through order fulfillment and beyond.

"The name of the winning game in the e-commerce space is customer retention, and the tools available to SmartBug's clients grows exponentially with our Klaviyo partnership," Jen Spencer, CEO of SmartBug Media, said in a statement. "The expertise available now to our customers positions them for growth."

E-commerce service providers in the Klaviyo ecosystem that are now partnering with SmartBug include the following:

Gatsby for automated community management on social media.

Gorgias, a help desk app that allows merchants to manage all of their customer communication channels in one platform.

Justuno, an on-site conversion optimization software provider offering lead capture, personalized messaging, product recommendations, and advanced visitor intelligence technology.

Octane AI, a quiz builder that targets granular, zero-party data and customer preferences.

Okendo, a customer review platform to capture and showcase customer-generated content, including product ratings and reviews, photos and videos, and Q&A.

Recharge, a subscription payments solution.

Stamped a reviews and loyalty platform for e-commerce.

Wonderment, a post-purchase experience platform offering proactive shipping notifications and branded order tracking pages.