Forsta Partners with Rio SEO

Forsta, a provider of solutions for customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX) and market research, is combining capabilities with Rio SEO, a local search marketing platform, to help companies engage consumers throughout the entire customer journey, from discovery to purchase through to brand reputation and retention.

Through this partnership, Forsta HX platform users will be able to extend their CX programs into the discovery and consideration phases earlier in the purchase funnel and through to the brand reputation and advocacy stage.

"I could not be more excited to announce that Forsta and Rio SEO are joining forces to usher in a new era of optimizing customer experience at the local level, at scale," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Forsta, in a statement. "Rio SEO's local marketing solutions drive discovery with customers and provide the opportunity to create hyper-relevant content, utilize geotargeting, and more. This encourages enhanced customer engagement and increased brand advocacy before and long after the point of purchase."

Rio SEO's technology will be fully integrated into the Forsta HX platform. Solutions immediately available include the following:

Rio SEO Reviews + Forsta HX Platform: Companies will be able to ingest Rio SEO's review data from review sites into their voice of the customer programs on Forsta'sHX Platform, with Forsta's Genius Text Analytics and action management to build actions in response to feedback in reviews.

Rio SEO Local Pages + Forsta Digital Feedback + Forsta Software Development Kit (SDK): Companies can embed Forsta's Digital Feedback solution into their local landing pages and locators and use Forsta's SDK to build feedback natively into their branded mobile apps, allowing for behavioral data capture and digital intercept prompts and surveys. These desktop and mobile solutions provide location and user interaction-specific data that can inform action management at both the brand and store levels.

Rio SEO Local Listings + Rio SEO Local Pages + Forsta Studio: This solution adds data ingestion from Rio SEO's Local Listings and Local Pages solutions, including local landing page performance, impressions, clicks, local search ranking data, and more into the Forsta HX Platform. Forsta Studio's online infographic dashboards allow companies to create a single, holistic view of customers' local marketing and CX programs.