Vendasta Partners with BigCommerce
Vendasta is partnering with BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, allowing Vendasta partners to deliver e-commerce websites to their small and midsized business clients in a scaleable way.
Designed with BigCommerce's Commerce-as-a-Service solution, Vendasta's Powered by BigCommerce integration allows partners to adopt the solution themselves or use Vendasta' Marketing Services for delivery.
Partners will soon be able to activate the BigCommerce platform for resale to SMB clients, providing features like online store creation, search engine optimization, hosting, marketing, and security.
"Our partners are often faced with a scaling challenge as their product offering grows and client demand increases," said Janessa Yeomans, Vendasta's general manager of vendors, in a statement. "E-commerce-enabled websites and complementary features are in high demand. With this partnership, we can provide BigCommerce's modern enterprise-grade solutions in new and exciting ways directly through the Vendasta platform."
"Our partnership with Vendasta further extends our commitment to helping merchants around the world innovate and grow their businesses online by powering their stores with best-in-breed e-commerce technologies," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer of BigCommerce, in a statement. "Together, BigCommerce and Vendasta provide the modern platform their partners need to take their e-commerce capabilities to the next level."
Related Articles
Vendasta Offers Local Business Online Toolkit for E-Commerce and Online Communication
15 Apr 2020
Vendasta's new toolkit allows partners to help small businesses affected by COVID-19.