Vendasta Partners with BigCommerce

Vendasta is partnering with BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, allowing Vendasta partners to deliver e-commerce websites to their small and midsized business clients in a scaleable way.

Designed with BigCommerce's Commerce-as-a-Service solution, Vendasta's Powered by BigCommerce integration allows partners to adopt the solution themselves or use Vendasta' Marketing Services for delivery.

Partners will soon be able to activate the BigCommerce platform for resale to SMB clients, providing features like online store creation, search engine optimization, hosting, marketing, and security.