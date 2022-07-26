Faye Launches Synk for SugarCRM Integration

Faye has launched Synk, an all-in-one integration and automation solution to connect third-party apps to SugarCRM.

As an integration-as-a-service solution, Synk combines technology with consultants and engineers to build, manage, and maintain integrations with hundreds of third-party apps so IT, sales, and marketing departments can connect information across the organization and create holistic customer views.

Synk includes a consulting process to identify the fields, modules, and data needed inside SugarCRM, tailored integrations between customer systems and SugarCRM, and secure hosting, maintenance, training, and ongoing support for the integration.