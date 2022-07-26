Faye Launches Synk for SugarCRM Integration
Faye has launched Synk, an all-in-one integration and automation solution to connect third-party apps to SugarCRM.
As an integration-as-a-service solution, Synk combines technology with consultants and engineers to build, manage, and maintain integrations with hundreds of third-party apps so IT, sales, and marketing departments can connect information across the organization and create holistic customer views.
Synk includes a consulting process to identify the fields, modules, and data needed inside SugarCRM, tailored integrations between customer systems and SugarCRM, and secure hosting, maintenance, training, and ongoing support for the integration.
"Synk is consolidating Faye's decade-long experience integrating SugarCRM into one single service offering, transparently priced and quick to roll out," said Simon Hemkes, product manager at Faye, in a statement.