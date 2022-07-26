Infobip Partners with Microsoft
Cloud communications company Infobip has integrated its WhatsApp and SMS channels with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Dynamics 365 Marketing.
Businesses using Dynamics 365 Sales can now use Infobip to build personalized customer communication campaigns using text messages and benefit from WhatApp's enhanced features, such as graphics and video capabilities. This includes sending personalized coupons to customers, collecting customer feedback, and sending event, appointment, or payment due date reminders. Data from a single-view dashboard means users of Dynamics 365 Sales can have a complete view of customer communications across these new channels, where they can see sent and delivered message reports.
Azure customers can also use Azure credits, as part of the Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) program, to access Infobip's cloud contact center solution Conversations. Through this agreement, businesses can engage customers, partners, and sellers through Microsoft procurement relationships.
"The evolution of our collaboration with Microsoft demonstrates our commitment to ensure businesses can communicate with their customers using their preferred channel. In doing so, we help improve the customer experience, enhance loyalty, and ultimately boost sales. Our network delivered 225 billion messages last year and is connected to 70 percent of the world's mobile devices via 700 global telecom partners. We're delighted to be a Microsoft partner, and our new integration will make it easier for customers to make use of our global reach and rich channel mix," said Veselin Vukovic, vice president of strategic partnerships at Infobip, in a statement.
"Companies like Infobip add value by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365. This ensures that businesses, no matter where they are or their channel preferences, can harness the benefits of digital transformation. Together we are enabling omnichannel communication to deliver impactful business solutions," said Vincenzo Esposito, general manager of central and eastern Europe at Microsoft, in a statement.
