Infobip Partners with Microsoft

Cloud communications company Infobip has integrated its WhatsApp and SMS channels with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales and Dynamics 365 Marketing.

Businesses using Dynamics 365 Sales can now use Infobip to build personalized customer communication campaigns using text messages and benefit from WhatApp's enhanced features, such as graphics and video capabilities. This includes sending personalized coupons to customers, collecting customer feedback, and sending event, appointment, or payment due date reminders. Data from a single-view dashboard means users of Dynamics 365 Sales can have a complete view of customer communications across these new channels, where they can see sent and delivered message reports.

Azure customers can also use Azure credits, as part of the Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) program, to access Infobip's cloud contact center solution Conversations. Through this agreement, businesses can engage customers, partners, and sellers through Microsoft procurement relationships.