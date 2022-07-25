Planning-inc Unveils Unilyze
First-party data agency Planning-inc has unveiled Unilyze, a customer data platform to power hyper-personalized marketing and insight that unifies online and offline behavioral and transactional data and operationalizes it in real time.
The platform will help marketers unify, analyze, and activate customer data to understand and react to customer behavior across channels. Moreover, the scalable technology and predictive analytics capabilities of Unilyze allow businesses, particularly in the multi-category retail sector, to deliver hyper-personalized omnichannel experiences while producing automated campaign insights, customer analysis, industry-specific interactive dashboards, and incrementality measurements to report on the outcomes of any given action within a campaign.
"We are confident that the launch of Unilyze marks a new era for businesses and customer data. It has never been more important for brands to fully unlock the power of their first-party data, yet marketers have struggled to unify, analyze, and activate their customer data with one solution without compromising," said James Melhuish, CEO of Planning-inc, in a statement. "Today, we're enabling those businesses to balance the tensions they face with reviewing data solutions and open the door to a second wave of digital transformation. Unilyze will not only optimize marketing efforts thanks to its agility and the ever-present foundation of Planning-inc's end-to-end engineering and marketing services, it will ultimately accelerate how businesses react to customers' changing behaviors, helping them do more better and faster."