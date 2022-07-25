Planning-inc Unveils Unilyze

First-party data agency Planning-inc has unveiled Unilyze, a customer data platform to power hyper-personalized marketing and insight that unifies online and offline behavioral and transactional data and operationalizes it in real time.

The platform will help marketers unify, analyze, and activate customer data to understand and react to customer behavior across channels. Moreover, the scalable technology and predictive analytics capabilities of Unilyze allow businesses, particularly in the multi-category retail sector, to deliver hyper-personalized omnichannel experiences while producing automated campaign insights, customer analysis, industry-specific interactive dashboards, and incrementality measurements to report on the outcomes of any given action within a campaign.