Stravito Partners with KnowledgeHound

Stravito, an enterprise insights platform provider, is partnering with KnowledgeHound, a search-based survey analysis platform provider, to deliver a fully centralized insights management experience.

This integration will allow joint customers to access all of their survey research data in KnowledgeHound from within the Stravito interface and link to data visualization tools inside of KnowledgeHound that automatically turn survey data into charts or graphs for further analysis or presentation.

By partnering, Stravito and KnowledgeHound are allowing users to review customer survey data alongside unstructured data so they are always conducting analysis with the full context.

"Stravito's vision is to keep knowledge alive and in use, and our partnership with KnowledgeHound moves us closer to achieving this," said Stravito's founder and CEO, Thor Olof Philogéne, in a statement. "Integrating its search API into the Stravito platform ensures users extract the most value out of their survey data to identify meaningful insights, unlock opportunity, and truly move business forward." "Separately, Stravito and KnowledgeHound offer powerful data mining that help businesses grow and succeed. When combined in a single interface, they form a one-stop insights shop allowing teams to truly search, analyze, and integrate insights into business strategy so they can accurately respond to market challenges, conduct long-term planning, and make informed decisions. We're excited to create a collaborative ecosystem that fosters innovation while further moving organizations toward a single source of truth," said Laura Baker, CEO of KnowledgeHound, in a statement.

KnowledgeHound's search-based analytics platform has partnered with survey providers Qualtrics, Momentive, AYTM, Toluna, and 1Q and internally manages the cleaning, onboarding, and standardization of new survey data.