Perfect Unveils AI Personality Finder

Perfect, an artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion solutions provider, has introduced its AI Personality Finder as part of its suite of AI and AR SaaS solutions.

AI Personality Finder features AI powered by Perfect's AgileFace technology to deliver more personalized product matching to consumers. It pairs AI-powered facial features mapping with psychological data to identify personality traits and provide consumers with personalized product recommendations across beauty, fashion, and fragrance.

AI Personality Finder is anchored in The Big Five Personality Traits: extroversion, conscientiousness, openness, agreeableness, and neuroticism. The advanced AI engine categorizes facial features and detects up to 65 types of unique facial attributes. The AI-powered solution then identifies key personality traits based on this analysis and offers personalized product recommendations best fit to customers' unique personalities. It leverages data sourced from more than 1 million face-reading results and integrates with facial detection technology to generate the personalized analysis.