Cart.com Launches Unified Analytics

Cart.com has launched Cart Unified Analytics, which consolidates data from multiple sources in real time to provide a singular view of companies' marketing performance, storefront, inventory, and fulfillment metrics. Cart's artificial intelligence-driven recommendation engines then identify trends across e-commerce operations.

Cart Unified Analytics offers comprehensive analytics that cover every shopper touchpoint to provide end-to-end visibility into customer behavior. The solution's stock-out awareness tools connect the results of marketing initiatives to inventory and ad spend, in real time.

Offering first-party data capture, an interactive reporting suite, and advanced analytics algorithms like machine learning–based attribution, demand forecasting, segmentation, and likelihood to buy, Cart Unified Analytics provides actionable insights and business improvement recommendations.