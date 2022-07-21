Cart.com Launches Unified Analytics
Cart.com has launched Cart Unified Analytics, which consolidates data from multiple sources in real time to provide a singular view of companies' marketing performance, storefront, inventory, and fulfillment metrics. Cart's artificial intelligence-driven recommendation engines then identify trends across e-commerce operations.
Cart Unified Analytics offers comprehensive analytics that cover every shopper touchpoint to provide end-to-end visibility into customer behavior. The solution's stock-out awareness tools connect the results of marketing initiatives to inventory and ad spend, in real time.
Offering first-party data capture, an interactive reporting suite, and advanced analytics algorithms like machine learning–based attribution, demand forecasting, segmentation, and likelihood to buy, Cart Unified Analytics provides actionable insights and business improvement recommendations.
"Data is only valuable if it's paired with actionable insights," said Omair Tariq, CEO and co-founder of Cart.com, in a statement. "Businesses struggle to achieve a single view of their e-commerce operations because their data is siloed by channel and function and there's often a lag between what's happening in the business and when decision makers can access the data intelligence they need to respond to it. We wanted to solve that by connecting data from every point of the shopper journey so brands can quickly make decisions like when and where to move inventory in response to a successful marketing campaign. The launch of Cart Unified Analytics allows our brands to focus on the most important aspects of their business—attracting, converting, and retaining customers."